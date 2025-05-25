Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 7,405 PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PRA Group by 805.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in PRA Group by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in PRA Group by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in PRA Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PRA Group

In other PRA Group news, Director Brett Lee Paschke purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,056 shares in the company, valued at $402,449.84. The trade was a 19.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $13.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $540.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.70. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $27.54.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $269.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.63 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.16%. PRA Group’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRAA shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PRA Group from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Report on PRA Group

PRA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.