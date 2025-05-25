Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 1,147 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 74,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Fire Group

In other United Fire Group news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $70,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 441,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,517,978.79. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of UFCS opened at $27.80 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.71.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.18 million. Analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on United Fire Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

