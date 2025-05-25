ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MPM Bioimpact LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,902,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,437,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,785,000 after buying an additional 340,488 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 106,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 35,246 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 742,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,403,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VERA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $19.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a current ratio of 13.76. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $51.61.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.