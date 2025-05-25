AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in AAR by 761.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAR by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAR by 1,965.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of AAR by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE AIR opened at $59.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.68. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $76.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AIR

AAR Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.