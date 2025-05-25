Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $985,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 145,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 39,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KE shares. Wall Street Zen raised Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Kimball Electronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Kimball Electronics Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $17.50 on Friday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $426.65 million, a P/E ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kimball Electronics



Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

