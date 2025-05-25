Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,507.50. The trade was a 8.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,824 shares of company stock worth $383,369. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Report on DHIL

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $138.02 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.32 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.24.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.60%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.