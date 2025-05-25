Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $178,000 in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TYRA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Alta Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $56,716,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $9.29 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $493.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TYRA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

