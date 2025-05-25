Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $242,000 Investment in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,975 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Flushing Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 156.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Activity at Flushing Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 6,800 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $87,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,781.12. This trade represents a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flushing Financial Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $11.92 on Friday. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.62 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Flushing Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.97%.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

