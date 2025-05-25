DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,733,000 after purchasing an additional 93,347 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth about $1,139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 130,263 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,628,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,500,000 after acquiring an additional 231,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

NYSE DOCN opened at $28.03 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NYSE:DOCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,948 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $144,615.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,139,034.48. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Featured Stories

