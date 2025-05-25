ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 8,023 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,413 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,023 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WaFd by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,420,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,701,000 after buying an additional 166,931 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WaFd by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,696,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,175,000 after buying an additional 42,096 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of WaFd by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,774,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,196,000 after buying an additional 234,977 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WaFd by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 929,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,975,000 after buying an additional 22,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of WaFd by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 736,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,747,000 after buying an additional 28,849 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. WaFd, Inc has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $179.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.17 million. Research analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAFD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on WaFd from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson lowered WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAFD

WaFd Profile

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.