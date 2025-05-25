Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Establishment Labs Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.62. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.13. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 184.55% and a negative net margin of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $41.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

