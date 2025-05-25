AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on MITT. UBS Group set a $8.00 target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MITT opened at $6.89 on Thursday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $204.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.48.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

