HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in HUTCHMED by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 222,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 124,771 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 142.4% in the first quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 113,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 66,460 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

