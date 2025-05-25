HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Separately, HSBC cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in HUTCHMED by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 222,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 124,771 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 142.4% in the first quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 113,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 66,460 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HUTCHMED
- Stock Average Calculator
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Booz Allen Hamilton Earnings: 3 Bullish Signals for BAH Stock
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- These ETFs Provide Easy Exposure to Growing International Markets
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.