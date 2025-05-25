IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
Shares of IRS stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $17.67.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 79.08%.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.
