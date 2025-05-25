IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of IRS stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $17.67.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 79.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,783,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares in the last quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 180,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 66,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

