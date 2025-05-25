Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 5701122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Talon Metals from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st.
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
