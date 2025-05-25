Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of HNNA opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 18.29 and a current ratio of 18.29. The firm has a market cap of $81.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. Hennessy Advisors has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Fahy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $107,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,699.81. This trade represents a 13.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,575 shares of company stock worth $201,709. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 15,882 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Hennessy Advisors in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hennessy Advisors during the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

