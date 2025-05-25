Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

III has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Information Services Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $3.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of III opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $222.22 million, a PE ratio of -65.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $5.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of III. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 43,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 17,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

