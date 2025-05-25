Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MCRI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCRI

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Up 0.3%

MCRI stock opened at $81.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.44. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $96.11.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 72.6% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.