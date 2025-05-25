MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

MGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.71.

MGNX stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.20. MacroGenics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 89.42% and a negative net margin of 69.07%. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 34,420 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 17,577 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 16,717 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 221,905 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 24,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

