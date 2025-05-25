KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

KLX Energy Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLXE opened at $1.88 on Thursday. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.41). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 244.12% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLX Energy Services will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of KLX Energy Services

In related news, Director Thomas P. Mccaffrey sold 50,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $97,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,709.95. This trade represents a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in KLX Energy Services by 54.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in KLX Energy Services by 7.6% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 118,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in KLX Energy Services by 45.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in KLX Energy Services by 120.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.