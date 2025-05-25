Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 141.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,876 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.86. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Polaris’s payout ratio is 372.22%.

PII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

