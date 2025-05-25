845,830 Shares in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 845,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,463,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Wave Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,098,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,262 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $20,545,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $12,370,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,489,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 864,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,712,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,033,000 after purchasing an additional 853,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $102,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,443.55. This represents a 39.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $1,617,569.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,019.07. The trade was a 33.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $917.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -0.92.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 280.57% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WVE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

