Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,049 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 36,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC now owns 121,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 38,822 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 142,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of ALE opened at $64.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average of $65.17. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $65.99.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.30 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 11.72%. ALLETE’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 91.54%.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.