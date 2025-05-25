Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,736 Shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of BBB Foods worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in BBB Foods by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 107,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BBB Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 547,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in BBB Foods by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in BBB Foods by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in BBB Foods in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TBBB. Scotiabank set a $37.00 target price on shares of BBB Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of BBB Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

BBB Foods stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. BBB Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $838.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

