Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 125.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 349,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,495 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $14,373,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,477,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 64,824 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 29,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of VECO stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $49.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $167.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

