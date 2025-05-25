Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 27,342 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in GATX by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of GATX by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GATX. Susquehanna dropped their price target on GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of GATX opened at $144.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 2.77. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $127.00 and a 52-week high of $168.89.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.06 million. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

