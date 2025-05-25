Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,557 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sophron Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $6,224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 15,284 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in CubeSmart by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 82,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 57,926 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 171,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. CubeSmart has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.00.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $273.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.07.

View Our Latest Report on CUBE

CubeSmart Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.