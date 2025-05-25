Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 40,875 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,875 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 929,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,621,000 after purchasing an additional 405,957 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 989,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,189,000 after purchasing an additional 283,854 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $17,454,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 3,519.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 146,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $9,151,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRAX shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $175.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

PRAX stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $764.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.65. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $58.54.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by ($0.09). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a negative net margin of 9,409.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

