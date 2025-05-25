Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01), with a volume of 3050681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Ascent Resources Stock Up 1.7%

The firm has a market cap of £1.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.99, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Ascent Resources Company Profile

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

