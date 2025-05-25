Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.90), with a volume of 105026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.79).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 114.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.36. The company has a market capitalization of £187.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AIM: AAZ) is an established and sustainable mining business with a portfolio of copper, gold and silver production assets in western Azerbaijan. It also has a very active exploration programme.

Anglo Asian is expanding internationally and made its first investment outside of Azerbaijan with the acquisition of a strategic interest in Libero Copper & Gold Corporation in late 2021.

The Company is profitable, debt free and pays regular dividends to its shareholders.

