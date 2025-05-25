BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading Up 20% – Time to Buy?

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report) traded up 20% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 118,343 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 110,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

BTU Metals Trading Up 10.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 26.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of C$8.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

About BTU Metals

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

