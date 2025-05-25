National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Down 5% – Should You Sell?

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 289,419 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 161,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $564.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $343.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NESR. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter worth about $1,378,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,600,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

