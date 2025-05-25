Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Shares Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.51 and last traded at $14.62. Approximately 177,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 481,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBNX. Leerink Partners began coverage on Beta Bionics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Beta Bionics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Beta Bionics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Beta Bionics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Beta Bionics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beta Bionics during the first quarter worth about $95,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000.

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

