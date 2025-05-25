Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$19.50 and last traded at C$197.00, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$198.00.

Economic Investment Trust Trading Up 900.0%

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$169.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$173.73.

Economic Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%.

About Economic Investment Trust

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

