Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Judy Bruner Sells 10,446 Shares

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) Director Judy Bruner sold 10,446 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,135,584.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,654.28. This represents a 45.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $112.74 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $115.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day moving average of $92.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Seagate Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $99.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.37.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

