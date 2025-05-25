Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $1,373,869.11 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $1,373,869.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,310,053.50. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $200.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triune Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 56,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 53,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 11,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.