Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $1,373,869.11 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $1,373,869.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,310,053.50. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN opened at $200.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triune Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 56,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 53,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 11,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Booz Allen Hamilton Earnings: 3 Bullish Signals for BAH Stock
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- These ETFs Provide Easy Exposure to Growing International Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.