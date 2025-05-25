SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells $1,261,401.09 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 134,049 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $1,261,401.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,026,783 shares in the company, valued at $103,762,028.03. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
SkyWater Technology Price Performance
SKYT opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.32 million, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKYT
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SkyWater Technology
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Booz Allen Hamilton Earnings: 3 Bullish Signals for BAH Stock
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- These ETFs Provide Easy Exposure to Growing International Markets
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.