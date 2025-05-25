SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells $1,261,401.09 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 134,049 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $1,261,401.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,026,783 shares in the company, valued at $103,762,028.03. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SKYT opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.32 million, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 112.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165,865 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 254,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 159.9% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 26,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

