YANGAROO (CVE:YOO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 61423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

YANGAROO Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.54. The stock has a market cap of C$4.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.

YANGAROO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides workflow management solutions for the media and entertainment industries in Canada and the United States. It operates and offers Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform, a cloud-based technology that provides an integrated workflow and broadcaster connected managed network for digital content delivery and related data management in the advertising, music, and entertainment award show markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YANGAROO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YANGAROO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.