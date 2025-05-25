Vident Advisory LLC Sells 167 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Vident Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Revvity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Revvity by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Revvity by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Revvity by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Revvity by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $89.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.21. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $664.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.30 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 11.91%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

