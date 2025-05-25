Woodline Partners LP Invests $3.52 Million in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 69,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 74,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in General Motors by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 868,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,274,000 after purchasing an additional 342,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on General Motors from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $48.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

