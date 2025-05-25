JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in JD.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its position in JD.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 7,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JD.com by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Down 1.0%

JD.com stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.59.

JD.com Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s payout ratio is 23.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on JD.com from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JD

JD.com Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.