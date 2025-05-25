Woodline Partners LP Raises Stock Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,475 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,049 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 21,627 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

VKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.15.

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan purchased 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $29,946.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $29,946. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $26.98 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.97.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

