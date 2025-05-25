Woodline Partners LP Makes New $3.39 Million Investment in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 450,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.22% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,890,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,616,000 after buying an additional 1,583,826 shares during the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 2,995,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after buying an additional 412,347 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,499,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after buying an additional 318,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,004,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after buying an additional 143,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,980,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 1,444,907 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $10.59 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

