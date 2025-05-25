8,238 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,490,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,650 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,418,000 after acquiring an additional 246,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 643,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,317,000 after acquiring an additional 233,694 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $317.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $387.90.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This represents a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

