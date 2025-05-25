Woodline Partners LP Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,475 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.51% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $4.73.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 1,137.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

