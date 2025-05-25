Woodline Partners LP Purchases Shares of 20,432 Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,087,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,732 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $286,414,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $237,441,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $158.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.44. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $172.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.08.

In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $16,953,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,239 shares in the company, valued at $34,259,158.22. This trade represents a 33.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,136 shares of company stock worth $31,879,290 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

