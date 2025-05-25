Woodline Partners LP Sells 85,914 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Woodline Partners LP lessened its position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,914 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,179.04. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $657,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,562.72. The trade was a 53.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.48 and a beta of 2.01.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

