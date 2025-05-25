Woodline Partners LP Takes $2.77 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,108 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. HSBC lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

