Woodline Partners LP Invests $3.02 Million in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Copart by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Copart by 340.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $5,700,769.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,401,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Down 11.5%

Shares of CPRT opened at $53.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.26. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

