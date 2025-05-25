Woodline Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML)

Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Tourmaline Bio were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRML opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.94. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $393.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.11.

Tourmaline Bio ( NASDAQ:TRML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tourmaline Bio from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

